Brokerages Set PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) PT at $85.54

Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.54.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PTC from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company.

In other PTC news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 613 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,199.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $1,866,250.00. Insiders have sold a total of 26,303 shares of company stock worth $1,962,313 in the last ninety days. 9.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,287,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,707,000 after buying an additional 751,495 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 76.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,202,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,176,000 after buying an additional 951,754 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 36.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,995,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,124,000 after buying an additional 530,204 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PTC by 631.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,500,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in PTC in the third quarter valued at about $61,703,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTC opened at $80.14 on Thursday. PTC has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $102.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day moving average of $72.72.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. PTC had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

