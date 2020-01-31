Brokerages Set Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) PT at $88.57

Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.57.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BTIG Research upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Q2 from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Q2 from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

QTWO stock traded up $2.33 on Friday, reaching $89.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,815. Q2 has a 52 week low of $57.59 and a 52 week high of $93.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.29 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $79.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.26 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $211,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,623.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $2,109,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,335,795.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,980 shares of company stock valued at $6,027,403 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Q2 by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,943,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,125,000 after buying an additional 363,780 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Q2 by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,566,000 after buying an additional 17,568 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Q2 by 6.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,455,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,123,000 after buying an additional 91,115 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Q2 by 4.0% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,156,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,235,000 after buying an additional 44,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its position in Q2 by 23.5% during the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 289,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,810,000 after buying an additional 55,054 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

