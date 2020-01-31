Brokerages Set QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target at $90.24

Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.06.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,644,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,253,460. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.43. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at $88,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,879,808.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 66,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,356.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading