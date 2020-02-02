Brokerages Set Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Target Price at $7.73

Shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.73.

RRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “negative” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities lowered Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered Range Resources from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Range Resources from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Range Resources by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,398,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,971,010 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,297,000 after buying an additional 2,574,615 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,636,249 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,638 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,840,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,232,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,079,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,074,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $754.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

