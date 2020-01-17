Brokerages Set Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Price Target at $22.00

Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.15.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTLR. Bank of America boosted their price target on Rattler Midstream from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays set a $19.00 price target on Rattler Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 976.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 496,183 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 1.2% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,270,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,460,000 after buying an additional 26,771 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the third quarter worth $1,449,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 26.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

RTLR traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,409. Rattler Midstream has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.26.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $115.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

