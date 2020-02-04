Brokerages Set Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Target Price at $92.27

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.07.

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $179,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $740,720. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 250.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 685,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,486,000 after purchasing an additional 490,107 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 814.6% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RSG opened at $95.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Republic Services has a one year low of $75.03 and a one year high of $96.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.68.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

