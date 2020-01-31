Brokerages Set RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) PT at $171.89

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.47.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up previously from $187.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock.

RingCentral stock opened at $206.03 on Tuesday. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $89.02 and a 12 month high of $206.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.51 and its 200-day moving average is $156.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -502.51 and a beta of 0.90.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $233.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, COO David Sipes sold 14,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $2,479,533.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,808,700.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $80,847.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,211.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,362 shares of company stock worth $37,988,415 in the last three months. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

