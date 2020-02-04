Brokerages Set Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) Price Target at GBX 4,410.61

Shares of Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,410.61 ($58.02).

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 3,900 ($51.30) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,900 ($64.46) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,460 ($58.67) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,850 ($63.80) to GBX 4,890 ($64.33) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 12,347 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($55.59), for a total value of £521,784.22 ($686,377.56). Also, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 8 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,666 ($61.38) per share, with a total value of £373.28 ($491.03).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,194.50 ($55.18) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,460.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,292.34. The company has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion and a PE ratio of 5.26. Rio Tinto has a 1-year low of GBX 3,900.50 ($51.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

