Brokerages Set RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Price Target at $96.00

Shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RLI. Zacks Investment Research cut RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price objective on RLI and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of RLI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $133,309.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in RLI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in RLI by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in RLI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RLI by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RLI traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $95.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,837. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.35. RLI has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $99.93.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. RLI had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $233.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RLI will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis