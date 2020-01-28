Brokerages Set Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) PT at $35.80

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RCKT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp bought 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,006,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,107.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

RCKT stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.18. 2,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,527. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 11.07 and a quick ratio of 11.07. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $27.59.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

