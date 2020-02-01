Brokerages Set Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Price Target at $146.00

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.83.

RCL has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

In other news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total value of $2,411,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 805,751 shares in the company, valued at $97,133,283.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,606,360 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,964,000 after purchasing an additional 33,357 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 17,540 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Barings LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL opened at $117.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.09.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

