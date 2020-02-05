Brokerages Set RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Target Price at $73.83

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on RPM International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on RPM International in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

RPM International stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.99. The stock had a trading volume of 533,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,721. RPM International has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $77.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 5.89%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.14%.

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $4,307,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,632 shares in the company, valued at $81,743,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the third quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 479.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the third quarter worth $50,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the third quarter worth $58,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

