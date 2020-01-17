Brokerages Set Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) Target Price at GBX 745

Shares of Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 746.67 ($9.82).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAFE shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Liberum Capital lowered Safestore to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 710 ($9.34) to GBX 820 ($10.79) in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Safestore from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered Safestore to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of SAFE opened at GBX 773 ($10.17) on Tuesday. Safestore has a 12-month low of GBX 522.50 ($6.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 829 ($10.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 780.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 691.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Safestore’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Safestore’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

About Safestore

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

