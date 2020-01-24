Brokerages Set Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) PT at $43.22

Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.71.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

SLB stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.77. 10,260,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,311,145. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.40. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $318,240.00. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,735 shares of company stock worth $3,594,864 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 23,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 49,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)