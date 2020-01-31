Brokerages Set Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) Target Price at $8.75

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.70.

SALT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:SALT opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $295.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. Scorpio Bulkers has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $7.78.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $60.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.99 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Bulkers will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is currently 6.72%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.89% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

