Brokerages Set Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT at $111.53

Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SGEN shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Leerink Swann increased their price target on Seattle Genetics from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of SGEN traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.50. 589,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,301. Seattle Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $122.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.16 and a beta of 1.98.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $213.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.85 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $3,354,500.00. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $3,169,503.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,916 shares of company stock worth $21,351,597. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Seattle Genetics by 11.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 208.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,197,000 after buying an additional 236,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 20,354 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

