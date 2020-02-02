Brokerages Set Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Target Price at $13.70

Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.70.

Several research firms recently commented on SCWX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Secureworks in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Secureworks in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Secureworks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Secureworks by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Secureworks by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 628,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 34,404 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Secureworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,519,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Secureworks by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Secureworks by 1,276.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 123,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCWX traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.73. The company had a trading volume of 128,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,501. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23. Secureworks has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Secureworks will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Secureworks

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

