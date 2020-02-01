Brokerages Set Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) Price Target at $8.67

Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,563,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,424. The company has a market capitalization of $173.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $3.94.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 582.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 54,437 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,620,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 109,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

