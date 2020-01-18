Brokerages Set SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) Target Price at $63.75

SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SINA shares. BidaskClub upgraded SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SINA in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in SINA by 118.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SINA in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SINA in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SINA by 13.1% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 8,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SINA stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.06. 739,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,909. SINA has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $70.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.76.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. SINA had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $561.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SINA will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SINA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 15.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

