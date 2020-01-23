Brokerages Set SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Target Price at $73.40

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SJW. Macquarie began coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Valer Robert A. Van acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.21 per share, with a total value of $504,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $69,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SJW Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,883,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,442,000 after purchasing an additional 71,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,227,000 after buying an additional 92,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after buying an additional 26,956 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after buying an additional 108,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 511,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,905,000 after buying an additional 39,180 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJW stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.32. 2,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,220. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $57.90 and a twelve month high of $74.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.41). SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $114.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.00 million. Equities analysts predict that SJW Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

