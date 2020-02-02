Brokerages Set Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Price Target at $35.80

Shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Skyline in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Skyline from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 price target on shares of Skyline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SKY opened at $28.75 on Thursday. Skyline has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.06 million. Skyline’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Skyline news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 100,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $3,457,287.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 681,179 shares in the company, valued at $23,418,934.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,453 shares of company stock worth $4,838,164 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Skyline by 22.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Skyline by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Skyline by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyline by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter.

About Skyline

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

