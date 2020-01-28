Brokerages Set SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Price Target at $24.67

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson raised SmartFinancial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

NASDAQ SMBK opened at $23.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $324.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $23.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 11.90%.

In other SmartFinancial news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $308,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,371.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the third quarter worth about $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 194.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 46.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. 40.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

