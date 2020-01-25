Brokerages Set Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) Target Price at $9.86

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,328,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after buying an additional 130,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 11.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 87,016 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 842.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after buying an additional 708,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 41,818 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

SLDB stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 304,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $165.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $7.05. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $25.86.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

