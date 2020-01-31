Brokerages Set Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) Target Price at $27.33

Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPRO. ValuEngine raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

SPRO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,004. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. Spero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $189.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.10). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 287.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. The company had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 235,691 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 89.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 101,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 27,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 18,814 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 475.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index