Brokerages Set SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) PT at $49.67

SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

FLOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on SPX Flow from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of SPX Flow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPX Flow in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,994,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,236,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLOW stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.15. The company had a trading volume of 165,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,054. SPX Flow has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average is $41.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.11.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.37 million. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 1.30%. SPX Flow’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SPX Flow will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

