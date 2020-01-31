Brokerages Set SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) PT at $18.50

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.70 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSR Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 621.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,408,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,877 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 305.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

SSRM stock opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 64.41 and a beta of -0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $147.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

