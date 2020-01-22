Brokerages Set Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) Price Target at $22.20

Shares of Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Stemline Therapeutics from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 13,228 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $137,174.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 51.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Stemline Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 364.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 18.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 56.7% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STML traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.10. 17,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,238. The company has a market cap of $344.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21. Stemline Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $18.22.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stemline Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?