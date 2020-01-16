Brokerages Set Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Price Target at $57.43

Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.43.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRCL. TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of SRCL stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.89. 397,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,312. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.59 and a 200 day moving average of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $40.06 and a 52-week high of $66.60. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $833.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $332,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,358.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stericycle by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 109,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Stericycle by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

