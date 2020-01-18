Brokerages Set StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) PT at $38.45

Shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.45.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

STNE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim upped their target price on StoneCo from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora began coverage on StoneCo in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Shares of STNE opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. StoneCo has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.39, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.65.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $169.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.41 million. On average, analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 253.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading