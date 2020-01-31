Brokerages Set STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) Target Price at $6.42

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.42.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSKN. ValuEngine lowered STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 6.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 69,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 627,003 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 33.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares during the period. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRATA Skin Sciences stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $3.43.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 9.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

