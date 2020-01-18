Brokerages Set Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) Target Price at $56.00

Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 514.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLF traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,575. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average of $43.71. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $48.65. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.418 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.53%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

