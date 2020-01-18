Brokerages Set Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) Target Price at C$61.79

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$61.79.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.44, for a total transaction of C$1,670,442.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,114,633.68. Insiders have sold a total of 84,309 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,188 over the last 90 days.

Shares of TSE:SLF traded up C$0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$63.55. 861,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,022. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$60.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a current ratio of 1,409.38 and a quick ratio of 1,311.69. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$46.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.57.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.27 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$9.62 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 5.4400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.40%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

