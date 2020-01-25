Brokerages Set T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Target Price at $93.00

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC set a $86.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $81.58. 1,596,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,661. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.83. T-Mobile Us has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $85.22.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. T-Mobile Us’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 165.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 189.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

