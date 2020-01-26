Brokerages Set Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Price Target at $17.80

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of SKT stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.53. 17,909,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,286,043. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $23.14. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.31). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $118.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.26%.

In other news, insider Stewart Martin 800,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 822.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,639,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,848 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,817,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 13.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 143.0% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 99,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

