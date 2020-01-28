Brokerages Set Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) PT at $29.56

Shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.56.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Tenaris by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Tenaris by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Tenaris by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. 14.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TS opened at $21.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.98. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?