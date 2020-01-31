Brokerages Set Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Price Target at $30.20

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.20.

TEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cfra lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on Terex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

In other Terex news, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 4,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $148,713.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,114.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $285,200.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,044 shares of company stock valued at $30,077 and have sold 24,051 shares valued at $694,061. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Terex by 1.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Terex by 2.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in Terex by 5.3% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 10,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Terex by 4.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Terex by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex stock opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -863.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72. Terex has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $38.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 29.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terex will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

