Brokerages Set TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) Target Price at $9.60

Shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.60.

TXMD has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

TherapeuticsMD stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,869,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,518. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $694.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $6.09.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 427.70% and a negative return on equity of 430.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 5.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,180,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 56,124 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,135 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,991,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,577,000 after purchasing an additional 576,601 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 130.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

