Brokerages Set Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) PT at $325.33

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $335.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $313.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $328.43 and its 200 day moving average is $300.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $240.59 and a 52 week high of $342.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

