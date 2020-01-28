Brokerages Set Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) PT at C$1.23

Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.32.

Several research analysts recently commented on TCW shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.10 to C$1.85 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of TCW stock opened at C$1.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of C$0.81 and a 52 week high of C$1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.44 million and a PE ratio of -1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.00.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$136.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$153.45 million. Analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

