Brokerages Set Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) PT at $25.13

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.13.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $39,079,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $20,773,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $12,711,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $9,708,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 92,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 66,516 shares during the period. 27.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TUFN traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,181. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.71. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $31.04.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.16 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 54.40% and a negative net margin of 17.72%. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

