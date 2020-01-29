Brokerages Set Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Target Price at $245.66

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $236.64 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $183.08 and a 12-month high of $255.37. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.57.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by $0.36. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.25%.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $447,942.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,940.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $56,153,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,167,000 after buying an additional 78,042 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at $15,117,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 312,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,106,000 after purchasing an additional 62,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,887,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

