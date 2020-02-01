Brokerages Set VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) Price Target at $3.29

Shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.29.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VEON shares. BidaskClub raised VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

VEON stock opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.85.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that VEON will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in VEON by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in VEON by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in VEON by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in VEON by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,417,781 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in VEON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

