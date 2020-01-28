Brokerages Set W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Target Price at $69.79

Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.79.

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Buckingham Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.59. 734,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,209. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $49.59 and a 52 week high of $77.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

