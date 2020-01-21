Brokerages Set Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) Target Price at $8.17

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTRH. Benchmark set a $5.00 target price on shares of Waitr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waitr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Waitr from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 57,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. Waitr has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The firm has a market cap of $30.59 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). Waitr had a negative net margin of 168.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.18%. The company had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waitr will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waitr during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Waitr during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Waitr by 2,612.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,009 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Waitr during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waitr during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

