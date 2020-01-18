Brokerages Set WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) PT at $229.67

Shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $233.21.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on WEX in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on WEX from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price objective on WEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $225.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $226.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.24. WEX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $459.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that WEX will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total value of $2,953,102.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 7,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,530,429.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,380,907.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,152 shares of company stock worth $5,226,127 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,508,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 877.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,195,000 after acquiring an additional 259,651 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 544.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 229,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,860,000 after acquiring an additional 194,273 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WEX by 496.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 143,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,916,000 after acquiring an additional 119,100 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,210,000 after acquiring an additional 58,270 shares during the period. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

