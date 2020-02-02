Brokerages Set W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Target Price at $8.92

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.92.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday.

WTI opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 3.03.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $132.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W&T Offshore will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 13,061 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 907.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 11,583 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 188.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 119,233 shares during the period. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

