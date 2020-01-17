Brokerages Set Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) PT at $46.88

Shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.88.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Xencor in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Leerink Swann dropped their target price on Xencor from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Xencor stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.79. 167,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 1.40. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a current ratio of 8.92.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 21.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xencor will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xencor news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 58,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $2,107,848.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 37,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $1,467,944.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 278,013 shares of company stock worth $10,819,016. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xencor by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,324,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,988,000 after purchasing an additional 213,329 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 13.5% in the second quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,336,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,635,000 after acquiring an additional 277,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 58.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,876,000 after acquiring an additional 799,664 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 611,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 1,320.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 364,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,910,000 after acquiring an additional 338,639 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

