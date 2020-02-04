Brokerages Set YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) Target Price at $84.52

Shares of YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.52.

YY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of YY in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of YY from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of YY by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,332,000 after acquiring an additional 70,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of YY by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in YY by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,550,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $108,087,000 after buying an additional 22,863 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in YY by 40.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in YY in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $61.66. 602,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,314. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day moving average of $59.48. YY has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $88.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. YY had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $962.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that YY will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

