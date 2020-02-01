Brokerages Set Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Price Target at $2.76

Shares of Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.76.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZFGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $0.78 price objective on shares of Zafgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZFGN opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. Zafgen has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $42.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.38.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zafgen will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zafgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zafgen by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zafgen by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zafgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zafgen by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 200,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zafgen Company Profile

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

