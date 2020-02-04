Brokerages Set Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) PT at $51.27

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.27.

ZION has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

In related news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 4,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $217,505.55. Also, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $140,757.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,399 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the second quarter worth $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the third quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 147.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 409.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZION traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,507,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,804. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average is $46.52.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

